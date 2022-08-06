Birmingham 2022: Ogunsemilore Wins Bronze In Women’s Boxing Event

Nigeria’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore has won Bronze in the Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) boxing event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lost to Northern Ireland’s Amy Sara Broadhurst but got one of the Bronze medals.

