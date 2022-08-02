Birmingham 2022: Onyekwere, Amechi Claim Gold, Bronze In Women’s Discus Event

Nigeria’s Chioma Chukwujindu Onyekwere has clinched Gold in the final of the women’s Discus throw event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

“CiCi” as she is fondly called threw 55.82m, 56.42m and a Season’s Best of 61.70m in her first, second and fourth attempts respectively.

Her 6th & final attempt was also good with 59.98m…

The clincher, 61.70m, was enough to get Gold.

Her counterpart, Obiageri Pamela Amechi also produced a near-excellent display to finish third in the same event, throwing 56.99m in her fifth attempt, just good enough to get her the Bronze medal….

Congrats #TeamNigeria

England’s Jade Lally claimed Silver with a 58.42m throw.

