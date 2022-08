Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Onyekwere has won bronze in the men’s Over 92kg (Super Heavyweight) boxing event at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

He lost to India’s Sagar Sagar Ahlawat (0-5) in the Semi-final to clinch one of the Bronze medals.

