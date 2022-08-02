Birmingham 2022: Taiwo Osijo Claims Bronze In Women’s Weightlifting Event

Nigeria’s Mary Taiwo Osijo has clinched Bronze in the final of the women’s 87kg weightlifting event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lifted 102kg at the Snatch category, then 123kg at the C&J category.

A combined 225kg was enough for her to claim Bronze.

Australia’s Eileen Cikamatana (Commonwealth Games Record – Gold: 255kg) and Canada’s Kristel Ngarlem (Silver: 236kg) also scored podium finishes.



