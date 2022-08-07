Birmingham 2022: Tobi Amusan Wins Gold In Women’s 100m Hurdles

COMETH THE HOUR, COMETH THE CHAMPION

Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan has won Gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

Amusan returned 12.30s to clinch a well-deserved Gold medal.

She yet again broke the Commonwealth Games Record held by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton (12.65s) at the 2006 Games.

The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton (Silver: 12.58s) and England’s Cindy Sember (Bronze: 12.59s) also scored podium finishes.



Amusan is the World Record Holder/Champion at 12:12s, the African Champion, National Champion and the defending Commonwealth Games Champion.

