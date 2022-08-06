Blind Date: I Lure Ladies To Hotels, Drug & Rob Them – Serial Thief (Photo)

A 34-year-old alleged serial thief, Ifeanyi Odieze Ezenagu, who is currently being investigated by policemen attached to Surulere Division, Lagos State Police Command has revealed that he lures, drugs, and robs women who go on a blind date with him.

Ifeanyi who has no fixed address disclosed that since he ventured into this crime he has robbed over thirty women.

According to him, “I lure the women to different hotels where I drug and rob them clean.”

It was learned that he met his waterloo recently after robbing six women of their belongings worth N2,368,000 using the same modus operandi.

He lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber, and thereafter robbed the women of their 3 iPhones 12, 2 iPhones 11 Pro Max, 1 iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000.

The suspect was arrested after detectives attached to Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command received reports of his crimes.Confirming the arrest, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command,

Ikeja-Lagos said preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no fixed address but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them clean. Investigations further reveal that he has robbed over thirty women since he ventured into this crime.”

“While the stolen items have all been recovered before he could dispose of them, investigation is on to apprehend receivers of stolen items he works with. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, assures all residents of Lagos that the command will continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the Centre of Excellence. He equally enjoins Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.

Source: VANGUARD

