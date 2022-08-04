Bodies Of LAUTECH Student Killed By Kidnappers Recovered (Pictures)

Update: Bodies of LAUTECH student, hotelier and Okada rider killed by kidnappers recovered from bush (Video)

The Proprietor of Tana Suites, Ogbomoso, Olugbenga Owolabi, and one of his workers, Rachael Opadele, a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, who were kidnapped last week were killed by their abductors after ransom payment.

A Motorcycle Operator, who carried a family member with the ransom to the designated spot in the bush along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway, was also killed while the passenger sustained injuries.

The Victims were shot dead by the kidnappers on Tuesday evening, August 2, after collecting N5 million as ransom.

Bodies of the victims have been recovered from the bush and deposited at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital mortuary.

A Family Source said the kidnappers became angry and killed the victims when they noticed the presence of soldiers at the LAUTECH area.

It was gathered that soldiers had stormed Ogbomoso on Tuesday in order to beef up security as a result of increasing rate of kidnapping in the area.

Meanwhile, students and some youths of the town on Wednesday staged a protest in Ogbomoso over the killing of the victims.



