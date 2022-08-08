Boko Haram commander, Alhaji Modu, 27 others killed in Borno

Another terrorists’ commander of the dreaded Boko Haram group, Alhaji Modu, popularly referred to as “Bem Bem” has been killed along with 27 other terrorrists by troops of the Operation Hadin Kai Air Task Force ATF, in Borno State.

DAILY POST learnt that Alhaji Modu was a renowned drug baron and armed robber before he joined the Boko Haram sect.

The terrorists’ commander and 27 of his gang members were killed during a military airstrike around Mandara mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of the State.

While confirming the report, military sources disclosed that the operation was coordinated following credible intelligence reports which revealed that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters had converged in large numbers in the area in readiness to launch fresh attack in some areas.

