A Bouncer at an event was called to remove comedian Williams Uchemba from a VIP room during a celebration when he attempted to spray Naira on Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

The Bouncer who was initially confused at the request knowing they had all come together later got a hang of the joke when Williams Uchemba jumped on him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4_P91BIiRQ

