Buhari Meets APC Governors In Aso Villa

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The President, Major[ General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, met with state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the State House, Abuja.

Those present include Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Eric Igwe.

The issues discussed remain unknown as the governors did not brief the press shortly after the meeting.

https://punchng.com/just-in-buhari-meets-apc-govs-in-aso-villa/?amp

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: