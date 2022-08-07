Bus Catches Fire On Niger Bridge (Photo)

A Commercial Bus on Sunday went up in flames at the Niger bridge in Onitsha Anambra State.

The Incident was said to have occurred around 1.02pm.

The Nation gathered that the occupants escaped unhurt before the vehicle caught fire.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi put the time of the incident at 1302HRS.

“A Hummer bus is on flame inside the bridge. The Fire Service have been alerted.

All passengers are safe,” he said.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/just-in-bus-catches-fire-on-niger-bridge/amp/

