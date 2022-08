A woman identified simply as Esther, allegedly committed suicide over her husband’s plan to marry a second wife.

According to local media, the lifeless body of the woman was discovered by the roadside at Nkoabang district in Yaounde on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

It is alleged that the mother of one took the drastic step after her husband announced plans to take a second wife.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/woman-allegedly-commits-suicide-over-husbands-plan-to-take-another-wife.html

