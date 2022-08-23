Can I Get A Job With My NYSC Certificate?

HI, I want to know if it is possible for me to get a job without my school original certificate, but with my Nysc discharge certificate and statement of result because I am yet to pay my graduation fee and schools are on strike.

I also need a job, a good paying job. I am a Bsc(Ed) degree holder in Chemistry, any good paying job please.. I have 3 years experience in teaching. I can also start somewhere if the pay is attractive.

Thank you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related