Car Crashes Into A Building In Lagos. One Dead, Another Injured

An Unidentified person on Tuesday lost his life while another, Dauda Lukas, a Lagos resident sustained severe injuries in an accident involving a bus belonging to the LAGBUS Asset Management Limited.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said the incident happened on Tuesday at about 11.10pm in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

He said the police got a distress call that a LAGBUS bus with Reg. No. KSF 397 XK, driven by an unknown driver now at large was involved in an accident.

He said the driver allegedly lost control of the bus, it crossed over to the other side of the road and rammed into a building in Bayo Kuku area, along Alfred Rewane Road, outward Falomo.

The spokesman said due to the impact of the accident, the building collapsed and its two occupants got trapped inside.

“One of the victims named Dauda Lukas, 45, was rescued from the rubble with severe injury, while one other adult male, whose identity was yet to be established, was brought out dead.

He Said, “The injured victim was taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment, while the dead has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing driver. Investigation is in progress,” he said.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/03/one-dead-another-injured-as-car-crashes-into-building-in-lagos/

