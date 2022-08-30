Carbon Reduction: LASG Deploys Pilot CNG Buses For Passenger Operations

Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, has commenced the pilot phase of the use of buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, for passenger operations on Marina/CMS to Lekki and Ajah-Epe bus routes.

The measure was in a bid to reduce tail pipe emission into the atmosphere by public transport buses.

Managing Director, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, who disclosed this on Monday, said under the pilot phase, 10 high occupancy vehicles would be deployed for the service.

Akinajo explained that the operation franchised to a bus operating company named Femadec will progressively increase the number of buses to 100 after data had proven the sustainability of the use of CNG.

According to her, “LAMATA has over the years been involved in studies aimed at alternative fuel energy sources in transport operations. The deployment of buses powered by CNG will provide useful data for future decision on wholesome wide use of such buses for passenger transit operations in Lagos.

“CNG burns cleaner and reduces carbon monoxide by more than 80 per cent when compared to traditional petrol and diesel. CNG powered vehicles also run quieter than gasoline and diesel vehicles, which results in less noise pollution.

“The bus operating company will have its operational base at the Ajah Terminal and make use of the bus shelters along the Lekki-Epe corridor for its operation.

“The fare card, Cowry, will be used to pay for services on the buses.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/carbon-reduction-lasg-deploys-pilot-cng-buses-for-passengers-operations/

