Charly Boy Joins Shettima Challenge (Picture)

Charly Boy Joins Shettima Challenge (Photo)

Nigerian singer/songwriter, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has jumped on the trending Shettima challenge.

The challenge started as a result of the outfit worn by the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressive congress, Kashim Shettima, to the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual general conference.

Shettima wore a dark suit, a red tie and a pair of sneakers to the conference on Monday in Lagos.

His critics accused him of lacking style over a viral photo of him seated with his suit buttoned and his tie bulging.

Joining the challenge on Tuesday, the activist posted a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a similar outfit.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: “Nothing my pikins no go make me do. I was ordered by one of my Area children to do the Shettima Challenge. Wahala for person wey no get tye Even though my shoe no show, but I try naah. Wetin u think?”

