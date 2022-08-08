‘Checkout Better Pot Of Soup I Made With ₦1,700. Spicy Okra & Ogbono’ (Pics)

Okra

Meat

Pomo

Ogbono

Bitter leaf

Uziza seeds

Uziza leaves

Fresh pepper

Opei

Crayfish

Oil

Ground Pepper

I pounded the uziza seed and added to the meat and pomo. I then added seasoning cubes with little water to simmer before addingmore water to cook it.

I then dissolved the opei with hot meat water and added to the boiling meat.

Dissolved the ogbono with oil and added the boiling meat stock. Let it done. Added bitter leaf at this stage.

I let the bitter leaf for a few secs and added the grated/, chopped okra, stired before finally adding the uziza leaves and brought it down immediately.

Last pics.

I turned my lafun lesekese and dished as e dey hot .

Lafun and bitter leaf okra soup ready and served.

