Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, Yahaya Bello, Others Win Big At Int’l Women Conference (Pics)

Dr. Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, Yahaya Bello, Others Win Big At Int’l Women Power Conference 2022

The International Women Power Conference Africa has honoured High Chief Dr Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton, President/CEO, When In Need Foundation (WIN), USA, and Every Life Matters Humanitarian Foundation (ELIMH), Nigeria, as one of the 50 most influential African Women in the Diaspora.

She is also the newly decorated Global Chairperson, International Women Power Conference alongside Olori Abosede Elizabeth, USA – Yeyegunwa of Ejesi Ife Kingdom as Matron, International Women Power Conference and Amb. Dr. Becky Ogonnaya ( JP) as West African Chairperson, International Women Power Conference.

Also honoured is the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello as the most outstanding female friendly governor of the year.

They were honoured at the just concluded conference which took place at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

The governor was honoured in the He4She category, celebrating men who have supported women.

Also recognized are the First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, her Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, and wife of Sokoto state Governor, Maryam Mairo Aminu who all bagged Governor’s Wife Impact and Compassionate Award.

The 2022 International Women Power Conference Africa had as the theme, “Revisiting Global Agenda For Gender Equality 1995”.

Other dignitaries who graced the event include, HRM (Dr) Eze Martin C. Amaku Ikeduru, Chief Elisha Buba Yero ( Wakilin Kpop Ham ) Designated Ambassador of Kpop Ham. Ham Land, Ambassador Kate Igbokwe.

Others are, Eze Duruiheaku, Ezeoha11 of Ntueke Ancient Kingdom, HRH Eze Kyrian Chinedu, HRH Eze(Hön) U C E ONUOHA Exeobi 1. Duruakku v of Obiohia,Okputuruokpu Obiohia Auto. Community.Ideato South LGA, Imo, HRH (Dr) Eze Okoro of Upe kingdom, HRH Eze E.I.Ajaraogu- Okwara Ononobi, Ezekwesiri-1 of Ogwume, Ambassador Shay Tay and HRH Yahaya Mohammed Chief of Chawai Tsam Chiefdom.

The rest include, HRH Dauda Abdulsalam Chief of Kumana Chiefdom, HRH Yunana Sidi Kukah, Chief of Ikulu Chiefdom, HRH Tanko Tete Chief of Kaninkon Chiefdom and HRR Mallam Tagwai Sambo Chief of Maroa Chiefdom, Ambassador Fanta Ceesay, Founder and CEO: Fanta’s Healing Foundation, Gloria C Chibuike, Founder Chinwe Chibuike Foundation, Hajiya Hadiza Gana Mohammed, Founder, Hina Gana Foundation and others.

Some other notable award recipients includes Obiageri Comfort Ozigbo- Ubah, CEO Comfort World Int’l LTD, Dr. Tosin Dokpesi, Managing Director, African Independent Television ( AIT), Dr. Utchay Odims, Life Coach/ UN Ambassador, Co- Founder Gia Africa Foundation, Lady Vivian Lam, Publisher VGlamour Magazine, Queen Jennifer Ephraim of Jennifer Ephraim Foundation, Maryann Enemelo, AbujaPress PR Assistant, Alex Nwankwo of Alexreports, CEO Amity Global Network and others

The convener Dr. Chris Odey also used the opportunity to give 50 widows 2 Bags of rice with 50k naira cash during the conference session as his own little way of supporting them this hard time

It had two sessions, morning session was for lecture and panel sessions while the evening was for the Awards ceremony.

The Africa’s Leading Women magazine was also launched.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/08/dr-chetachi-nwoga-ecton-yahaya-bello.html?m=1

