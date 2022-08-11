Chimaroke Nnamani & FS Yusuf Clash On Twitter (Photos)

There has been a series of fiery exchanges via Twitter between a known influencer and Peter Obi supporter, F S Yusuf (@fs_yusuf_) and former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Earlier, “Chiboy” (as Nnamani is known) has stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election is the best Governor in Nigeria, bar none.

The Ebeano man, a known PDP stalwart and a current Senator, also urged the people of South-East to jettison Peter Obi at the polls.

Whilst FS Yusuf has dropped the issue to fight another day, the “Distinguished” Senator has continued unabated.

What do you make of Chiboy’s twitter outbursts?

