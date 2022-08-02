Chinedu Felix Osuchukwu Appointed ASO Cultural Ambassador (Photos)

Former Commissioner Of Culture, Arts And Humanity In US Decorated As ASO Cultural Ambassador 2022 Ahead Of Aso Cultural Festival Event.

A former Commissioner Of Culture, Arts And Humanity in Washington DC, USA, Mr Chinedu Felix Osuchukwu has been honoured with Aso Cultural Awards Ahead of 2022 Aso Cultural Festival. He was also decorated as ASO Cultural Ambassador 2022.

Osuchukwu, a member of Washington DC Mayor’s Cabinet was decorated amidst cheers and fanfare at Grand Cubana Hotel located in the Jabi area of Abuja on Friday.

The Award is designed to celebrate great Nigerians and outstanding personalities who represent role models to the youth of Nigeria.

Mr Chinedu Osuchukwu will be the ambassador of ASO Cultural Festival 2022 holding in Abuja- Nigeria in December 2022.

The Event is being Managed by Aso Multi Media Along with other Media Partners

Mr. Desmond Agboola in partnership with Kingsley Agboola are the lead organisers of the Aso Multi Media award along with other media partners.

The decoration/award ceremony had in attendance, Amb. Agboola Desmond, Amb Agboola Tolu Kingsley, Dr Dixon Agboola, Mrs Rita Nkeiruka Agboola, Princess Mercy Odey Abu- Queen of ASO International 2022 and Dr Kelvin Meyeyin.

Others are, Engr. Victor Ugboh, Otunba Olakunle Azzez, Ms Lisa – CEO Zeeztv, Mr Efosa, Mr Alex Nwankwo, Miss Maryann and other dignitaries.

Born to Nigerian immigrant parents, Chinedu Felix Osuchukwu spent his early years between his birthplace Washington DC and NIgera.

Much of his work welds together his two cultures into one life.

A Native to Washington DC, Osuchukwu who graduated from Duke Ellington school of the Arts, received his BFA from Corcoran College of Art and Design, and completed his Masters of Fine Arts at Maryland institute college of the Arts (MICA) In Baitimore.

His permanent work has been featured in museums, galleries, esteemed personal collections and periodicals worldwide such as the: The Biggs Museum (Delaware) where President Joe Biden is from, the Studio Museum of Harlem (NY), Dusable Museum (Chicago), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Wash, DC), Oprah Winfrey’s O Magazine, Washington Post, New York Times, and in art connoisseur Peggy Cooper Cafritzs Collection including her book Fired Up And Ready to Go!”.

In 2021 Chinedu was featured as an artist in the Netflix film “Really Love”, which he can now add film to his accomplishments.

