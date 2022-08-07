Christians Should Be Obidient In The Affairs Of God – Faith Oyedepo

Wife of the Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, LFC, Worldwide, Pastor Faith Oyedepo, has urged winners to obedient in the affairs of the Kingdom (of God).

On his part, the husband, Bishop David Oyedepo, said obedience is better than sacrifice.

The couple spoke at the church’s monthly leadership conference.

The declarations were yesterday, interpreted as a subtle endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi.

Obi’s supporters have been campaigning under the alias ‘Obi-dients’.

The candidate himself visited the Oyedepos at the Ota-based church after which photos from the visit went viral as supporters lavishly shared them on social media.

Oyedepo’s wife, while citing Isaiah 1:19-20, stressed the need for Christians to be obedient to spiritual instructions to enjoy the good of the land.

Her words: “If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land: But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it” (Isa. 1:19-20).

She urged the church to pray for God’s Spirit to serve and be obedient.

In his own sermon, Bishop Oyedepo, while unravelling the mystery of the covenant of obedience, said: “To be obedient is better than sacrifice. Obedience may be costly but the end result is always priceless.

“When you live your life as a seed, its impact lives for generations after you”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/oyedepo-tells-winners-be-obedient/

