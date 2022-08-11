Churchill, AY, Others Celebrate Alexreports’ Wife As She Marks Birthday With Cute Pix

AlexReports Wife Marks Birthday, Urges Women To Strengthen Trust

Mrs. Esther Nwankwo, wife of an Abuja-based public relations practitioner, Alex Nwankwo popularly known as AlexReports has marked her birthday with a word of advise to ladies, urging them to strengthen the bond of trust in their relationships.

Recalling how she met her husband during her NYSC days in Abuja, Mrs. Nwankwo said she was consistent with her husband, served under his company Amity Global Network as a secretary which the relationship blossomed.

According to her, despite several temptations and challenges that came with the job, she was focused and consistent in believing her husband.

She therefore used the opportunity of her birthday to thank God for making her persevere all the while, urging women, particularly young ladies to learn how to trust their husbands and stand by them at all times.

The human relations expert urged women to avoid raising the eyebrow of suspicion and give their husbands free hand to run their businesses and work, saying this strengthens relationship and makes it healthier.

Mrs. Nwankwo who is the vice chairman Amity Global Network, an integrated marketing and Public relations company has released beautiful pictures to mark her day on various social media platforms.

Her husband, AlexReports led those who have since felicitated with her with goodwill messages.

Their union which was consummated at a wedding ceremony in Anambra in 2019 attracted the high and mighty. The marriage is blessed with two handsome boys, Churchill and Godwin.

Top celebrities have also sent in their goodwill message, among whom are actress Juliet Ibrahim, A.Y comedian and socialite Olakunle Churchill among others.

