Coalition Of South East Youth Leaders Ask Promoters Of Tinubu To Keep Off SE

Igbo youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday, warned groups and individuals promoting the presidential ambition of Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to steer clear of the zone.

President and Publicity Secretary of the group, Goodluck Ibem and Okay Nworu, respectively, in a statement, described, as unfortunate, how certain persons from Igbo land would allow themselves to be used to promote the ambition of “a man, who is outdated in all ramifications in the scheme of things, to be voted as a Nigeria’s president in 2023.”

They added that in one of Tinubu’s outings in Ekiti State, he openly boasted that he made President Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015, stressing that his statement meant that he brought upon Nigerians the hardship they are facing now.

“Everything in the market has increased by over 1,000 per cent, and the same person, who brought this misery on Nigerians, wants to be President. We will not allow such to happen,” they said.

MEANWHILE, the Tinubu presidential support groups in Enugu State have resolved to come together under a new name, ‘Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Group,’ for the purpose of canvassing votes and electing candidates of APC in the 2023 general elections.

The campaign support group accused factional state Chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah, of working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to undermine Tinubu and Shettima in the elections.

Addressing reporters after their inaugural meeting attended by leaders of the campaign groups from the 17 local councils of the state, a member of Tinubu’s campaign council and former state chairman of the party, Ben Nwoye, stated that there is no going back in the move to retain power by the APC at the centre.

“We have resolved with all members of the support groups in Enugu and all the 17 local councils to merge all Tinubu support groups to Tinubu-Shetima Independent Campaign Group, Enugu chapter. We resolved to support candidates of our party, APC, from House of Assembly to the presidency, and we shall campaign for them to win the coming elections,” he stated.

https://guardian.ng/news/igbo-youths-ask-promoters-of-tinubu-to-keep-off-south-east/

