Condoms, Guns, Cigarettes From German Submarine Sank During WWII (Pics)

Packets of condoms, a pistol and two enigma machines used by the Germans to transmit coded messages during the Second World War are among a trove of items from a sunken Nazi submarine that have been documented for the first time.

The treasures were onboard U-boat 534 when it was sunk by an RAF Liberator bomber off the coast of the Danish Island of Anholt on May 5, 1945, as the war was coming to an end.

The U-boat was raised in 1993 and taken to Birkenhead, in Liverpool, where it went on display to the public.

However, the artefacts it contained which were preserved by the cold water and layers of silt when they were in the sea were put into storage without being properly examined.

This month, they were looked at for the first time in nearly 80 years.

Stunning images show the dozens of objects as well as the rusted interior of the submarine itself.

Pictured, packets of condoms are among a trove of items from a sunken German submarine that have been examined for the first time.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11133755/CONDOMS-pistol-enigma-machines-items-Nazi-U-boat-examined-time.html

