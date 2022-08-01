Conel Garba Moyi: Serving Comissioner In Sokoto State Dumps PDP, Joins APC

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Current comissioner on security conel Garba idris moyi isah dump PDP joing APC, conel Garba dump PDP

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: