https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkg9VThI_N0

A video going viral online shows the moment a corps member fell off stage.

The corps member was in her full NYSC uniform as she marched to the edge of the raised platform

When performing an about-turn, her foot slipped and she fell, landing face flat on the floor.

Other corps members are heard screaming as she remained motionless on the floor before some soldiers rushed to her.

It’s not clear which orientation camp the incident happened at.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related