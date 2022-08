https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv5oSmv-cu0

Couple Got Married With Only Two Guests, Bought Food At Nearby Eatery (Photo, Video)

A video of a couple who got married with only two guests has been shared online, IGBERETV reports.

This couple got married at the court yesterday with only two guests, the man’s best friend and his partner. After the ceremony, they all went to a nearby eatery, bought food and left.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgpI_hBg2rR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related