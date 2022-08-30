Court Voids Ebonyi LGA Election, Calls It Undemocratic, Unlawful, Umahi Reacts

The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state on Thursday voided the local govern-ment election that took place in the 13 LGA’s of the state.DAILY POST reports authoritatively that the local government election was conducted on 30th July; 2022 by the Ebonyi state independent National electoral commission EBSIEC.

The Presiding Judge Fatun Riman in a suit No. FHC/AI/CS/151/2022 ruled that the conduct of the Ebonyi local government election was undemocratic and unlawful and therefore declared it null and void.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, the counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Mudi Erhenedi commended the Federal High court for upholding justice in Ebonyi state.

According to him: “It is undemocratic and unlawful to conduct an election into the local government areas or council without availing the plaintiffs with the exact law that is meant to regulate the exercise.

“There are a lot of other issues with not compliance with the electorial act 2022. The electoral act 2022 said the procedures for conducting elections into the local government areas by state commissioners must comply with that procedure for conducting into area councils in the FCT.

“If you look at it, how do you access compliance without law if you hide the law with which you want to conduct the election is it not when you make the law public that we will know wether you complied with it or not, how can you be making laws and hiding them.

“My position now is that my clients demanded to be availed of this law, we came under the freedom of information act it intending the procedure to conduct elections, we wrote to EBSIEC, we wrote the House of Assembly,we wrote to INEC whose responsibilities all of these bodies refused to provide us the law” he stated.

However, all efforts to react the government lawyer, Barr. Roy Nweze to respond to the ruling of the court, at the time of filing this report failed, as he was not picking calls.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/08/25/court-voids-ebonyi-lga-election-says-its-undemocratic-unlawful/%3famp=1

Polls: Umahi reacts to nullification of LG election in Ebonyi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi on Thursday reacted to the ruling of the federal High court sitting in Abakaliki, wherein the local government election that produced the 13 chairmen of LGA’S was voided.

DAILY POST gathered that the governor had slated 1st September 2022 for the inauguration of the sacked chairmen.Umahi in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, by his Special Assistant on Strategy, Chooks Oko, said the court was curious to rule on the prayers that were not asked by the plaintiff.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David N. Umahi has been drawn to the curious ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki Thursday nullifying the July 30, 2022, Local Government elections held across the state.

“It is on record that none of the grounds of the litigants included nullification of the election but the court bizarrely came up with such an order.

“The election generally acknowledged as peaceful and orderly, produced our incoming leaders at the local government level having followed all laid-down procedures to the letter.

“Being law-abiding, the Governor enjoins all Ebonyians to be calm and go about their businesses peacefully while our Lawyers study the judgement to determine the best way forward. His belief in the judiciary as the bastion of justice and equity remains unshaken” he stressed.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/25/polls-umahi-reacts-to-nullification-of-lg-election-in-ebonyi/

