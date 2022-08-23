Crossdresser Challenges Market Men Who Harassed Him For Dressing Like A Lady

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HMT9cx1ZMg

Crossdresser Challenges Market Men Who Harassed Him For Dressing Like A Lady (Photos, Video)

A video of a crossdreseer challenging some market men who harassed him for dressing like a lady has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

The crossdresser who was clad in a blue dress, had his nails colored blue and was rocking a wig, visited the market to pick up some items. However, he was harrassed by the men for dressing like a woman.

Responding, the crossdresser said ”Are you feeding me? I am an entertainer”

https://igberetvnews.com/1426694/crossdresser-challenges-market-men-harassed-dressing-like-lady-photos-video/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: