Cubana Chief Priest’s Convoy Attacked By Unknown Gunmen (Video, Pics)

Reports have it that unidentified persons have opened fire on the convoy of socialite Cubana Chief Priest along the Owerri-Onitsha expressway. There has however been no confirmed casualties but several vehicles can be seen riddled with bullets from the video.

Cubana chief priest escapes death as unknown gunmen attack his convoy

August 7, 2022

Lagos socialite Cubana ChiefPriest has come out to reveal how he was attacked by unknown gunmen in an undisclosed location.

In a video that has gone viral, Cubana ChiefPriest showed off his car with bullet scratches and holes in his car which it sustained when unknown gunmen attacked his car.

In the viral video, Cubana ChiefPriest showed off his car and how it looked after the attack. Watch the video below;

However, the celebrity barman who’s yet to disclose the location he was attacked, berated an online blog for saying it happened in Imo state, stating that the incident never happened in Imo state.

He’s however, yet to disclose the location.

