Cynthia Okereke & Cornel Clemson Share Ordeal At Kidnappers’ Den (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DRccKOChlw

Actress Cynthia Okereke And Actor Cornel Clemson Share Ordeal At Kidnapper’s Den (Video)

Actress Cynthia Okereke and Actor Clemson Cornel who recently regained freedom from their abductors have opened up on their ordeal in kidnapper’s den, IGBERETV reports.

The two Nollywood stars were recently abducted in Enugu State while returning from a shoot.

Announcing their release, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) stated that the kidnappers who demanded a ransom of $100,000, changed their minds after being touched by God.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Cynthia Okereke while breaking silence, thanked the fans, security agencies, Colleagues and other stakeholders who contributed to their release.

According to her, they were not fed anything during the seven days they spent in captivity.

Her words;

“For one week, no food, no water”

Clemson Cornel expressed his gratitude to his colleagues, family and fans who supported them during the ordeal.

However, he reteirated that he still feels weak even after having undergone medical checks and psychological support arranged by The Actors Guild of Nigerian (AGN).



https://igberetvnews.com/1425244/actress-cynthia-okereke-actor-cornel-clemson-share-ordeal-kidnappers-den-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related