Dangote Refinery Agrees To Buy 300,000 BPD Of Crude For 20 Years From NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited will have the first right of refusal to supply the Dangote refinery with about 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day for the next 20 years.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari, disclosed this to journalists when he appeared at the 49th Session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A supply of 300,000 per day in 20 years brings the total supply to 2.1 trillion by the NNPC.

According to him, the corporation had succeeded in locking down the huge supply as part of the Federal Government’s means of guaranteeing sufficient petroleum products supply for Nigeria.

“We have secured the right to sell up to 300,000 barrels of crude oil to the Dangote refinery for the next 20 years. Not only that, by right, we also have access to 20 per cent production from that plant,” he said.

https://punchng.com/dangote-refinery-gets-300000-barrels-day-from-nnpc/

