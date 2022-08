A photo of Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, with his colleague, Wizkid’s mum at the airport has been shared online, IGBERETV reports.

Reacting to the photo, Davido on Twitter wrote,

“Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma …. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport .. dem know say nah First class citizen ❤️❤️❤️”



https://twitter.com/davido/status/1563108771085201410?t=IK2zfzR5kQi_8bPXbpnzjA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related