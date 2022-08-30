Dele Momodu Features Stunning Entrepreneur, Hadiza, On Ovation On Her Birthday (Pics)

Accolades As Serial Entrepreneur and Director New Business, Rhema Solutions marks birthday with stunning photos

A renowned entrepreneur and the Director New Business of First Rema Solutions Ltd, Hadiza Victoria Mamud has marked her birthday with stunning pictures which she has since posted on her social media handles, attracting loads of felicitations from friends and well wishers.

She is also the founder, Business chat with Hadiza, and has in recent times engaged in series of activities to up her ante in brokering new business grounds.

Chains of congratulatory messages have come her way from social and conventional media from business partners.

Her organization, First Rema Solutions Ltd has also felicitated with her on her birthday, describing her as extraordinary leader, rare gem and astute professional administrator.

The birthday message reads, ” _The Chairman, Management and Esteemed Staff of FIRST RHEMA SOLUTIONS LIMITED (FRSL) heartily congratulate a Rare Gem, an Extraordinary Leader parExcellence, Brilliant, a legendary example of the Fundamentals of a Captain of Industry, a God-fearing Personality, an Immeasurable Team Player, Bridge Builder and Trailblazer and an Astute Professional Administrator, Director New Business, ( Group Managing Director- North Central, North East, North West) Hadiza Mamud as she adds another exceptionally amazing year to her breathtaking existence._

” [b]_We pray the Almighty God to grant you and your divinely beautiful family, good health and prosperity in His glorious presence!”[/b]_

First Rema Solutions Ltd is one of the fastest growing information and communications technology firms in Nigeria where the Girl child, as she loves to describe herself is the Managing Director- North Central, North East, North West.

In the coming days, she he expected to anchor a five-day Young Leaders Capacity Building Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The empowerment summit which is being organised by Crock-City Homecoming Group has as the theme, “Strengthening Young Leaders Who Are Committed to Making the World a Better Place”.

She is also an emerging force in Nigeria’s political space.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzXpY4M9WM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related