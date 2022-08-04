Delicious Bitter Leaf Soup Simplified With Step By Step Pictures

It’s been months I made this soup. So decided to make it today.

First pics ingredients for this recipe.

Ofor

Yellow pepper grinded with crayfish

Pomo

Ogiri opei

Bitter leaf. The long shredded ones.

Meat.

Second pics

Seasoned meat with Maggi crayfish cubes and little water for better absorbtion of the ingredients into the meat.

Covered and allowed to simmer for some mins. Before adding pomo and more water to cook the meat soft.

3rd pics.

Added the ground yellow and red peppers with crayfish to the meat stock.

Dissolved my ofor in palm oil with the opei and added to boiling meat stock and stired. Covered and allowed to done.

4th pics.

Added bitter leaf, let it for a few mins and finally added uziza leaves, stired and brought it down immediately.

