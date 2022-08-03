Delicious Isiewu Recipe (Pictures, Video)

Isiewu (goat head) is a popular delicacy of the south eastern part of Nigeria and also known across the nation..Isiewu is usually enoyed in the evening over a bottle of chilled drink, can be served in traditional ocassions and enjoyed in the comfort of your home. Its a delicacy you can’t easily resist. Hope you will try making it.
The ingredients to achieve this wonderful delicacy are:
Goat head
Ngo (Potash alternative)
Ehuru (calabash or African nutmeg)
Utazi leaves
Red oil
Pepper
Salt
Seasoning cubes
Onions
