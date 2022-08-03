Delicious Isiewu Recipe (Pictures, Video)

Isiewu (goat head) is a popular delicacy of the south eastern part of Nigeria and also known across the nation..Isiewu is usually enoyed in the evening over a bottle of chilled drink, can be served in traditional ocassions and enjoyed in the comfort of your home. Its a delicacy you can’t easily resist. Hope you will try making it.

The ingredients to achieve this wonderful delicacy are:

Goat head

Ngo (Potash alternative)

Ehuru (calabash or African nutmeg)

Utazi leaves

Red oil

Pepper

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Onions

Video link below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVYOaL2O3lk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related