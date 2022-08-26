DELSU Students Tell Ned Nwoko That They Hailed Him Because Of His Wife, Regina

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKnsBSf2U18

DELSU Students Admit To Ned Nwoko That They Only Hailed Him Because Of His Wife Regina Daniels (Video)

Ned Nwoko and his wife Regina Daniels paid a visit to Delta State University and Regina got a rousing ovation from students when she was introduced, IGBERETV reports.

In a video from their visit, students of DELSU are seen cheering for the couple as they made their entrance into the hall.

After the couple took their seats on stage, Ned Nwoko was introduced and he got a half-hearted cheer from the students. However, when Regina Daniels was introduced, the students almost brought the roof down as they screamed and cheered loudly for her.

The man who introduced the couple pointed out that the cheer was more when Regina was introduced and Ned Nwoko brought this up when he began his speech.

Ned Nwoko said: “My friend here, the commissioner, said to me that your ovation when I entered here was because of my wife. Is it true?”

“Yes,” the students screamed in response.

