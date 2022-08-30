Delta Police Arrest Man Who Shot 11-Year-Boy Dead While Testing His Gun (Pics)

The Delta State Police Command has arrested Kome Ogaga, a man who was declared wanted for allegedly killing an 11-year-old boy identified as Hossanna Merritt while testing a locally made gun on Monday, 22nd August, 2022, GRASSROOT REPORTERS reports.

Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer had said that the suspect abandoned his house and ran away after committing the act.

He had pleaded with members of the public who knows his whereabout to report to the nearest police station for the little boy to get justice.

Confirming his arrest on Tuesday, Edafe said suspect was brought to the station today by a relative after he saw his post on Twitter.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/08/delta-police-arrest-man-who-shot-11-year-boy-dead-while-testing-his-gun.html

The command has arrested the suspect kome ogaga who shot and killed 11year old hosanna in Ozoro on 22/8/2022. He was brought to the station today by a relative after he saw our tweet that went viral. Tanks to everyone who retweeted. The little boy will get justice for sure now.



https://twitter.com/Brightgoldenboy/status/1564622120260456451?t=QPSMt63AdqQiWiTyuHIzfA&s=19

