Denrele Distances Self From Bobrisky, James Brown, Says He Is Not A Crossdresser

Popular Nigerian entertainer and media personality, Denrele Edun has refuted claims that he is a cross dresser.

The highly fashionable tv host made the statement to correct the notion that he inspired popular crossdressers such as Denrele, James Brown, and a plethora of others.

He made the revelation while on Vanguard’s online TV show, ‘Lunch Date with Vanguard’ as he was asked about the comparison with cross dressers.

The fashion icon stated that he isn’t a social media sensation and his fame wasn’t a result of social media influence but a result of hard work and dedication.

Denrele said he has been in the industry since 1994- before the advent of social media. He appreciates the influx of creatives in this generation who has carved a niche for themselves through brand presentation, social media influence, and leverage on the internet but states that there is a wide margin between him and them.

He said:

“You can’t rubbish the portfolio of work of someone who has been acting, modeling, and revolutionalized the red carpet culture in Nigeria”

Denrele further added that he has been a huge influence in fashion since 2005 as well as being an iconic figure and instrumental in the successes of a plethora of Nigerian artistes from that generation till date.

He said his fashion style was inspired by popular pop artistes such as Jim Reeves, Gibson brother, and particularly, Bonny M and it shouldn’t be misinterpreted as cross-dressing.

The popular entertainer further added that people do not understand his brand which explains the misconception. He said his brand is unconventional and out of the box.



