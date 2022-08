https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKQpoPPid98

Senator Dino Melaye angrily responds to Festus Keyamo over the latter’s comments on Atiku Abubakar while being interviewed by Channels TV’s Seun Akinbaloye. In that interview, Festus Keyamo said that Peter Obi is more competent than Atiku Abubakar. This didn’t seem to go well with a visibly irked Dino Melaye. who while firing on all cylinders invited Festus Keyamo to a public debate where he promised to “break” and expose him.

