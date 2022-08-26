Do Sins Of Parents Have Any Effect On Their Children?

Shayk Dr Sharoffudeen Gbadebo Raji was asked whether If a wicked man dies, his children suffer the consequence of his evil acts. Below is his response.

According to the Sharee’ah, Allaah says, ‘…And never would We punish until We send a messenger.’ [Soorah al-Israa’ (17):15] If a person’s father is a criminal that does not mean that his child will suffer the consequence of his evil actions. Allaah will never make the son of Fir’aun (a wicked person in this context) suffer the consequence of his father’s evil actions since he does not follow suit.

Notwithstanding, from the piety and mercies of Allaah is that Allaah rewards a child with goodness due to the good actions of his father. Allaah rewards a child due to the good actions of his father, but does not make a child suffer the consequence of his evil actions. We are the one who view it as such. When we see a wicked man who dies and his children are suffering, we quickly say they are suffering the consequence of their father’s actions. This is wrong. Allaah is not unjust.

Source: Q&A session of the tape, “Extremism in Islaam”

Transcribed by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey

