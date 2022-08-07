https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9QHwrI2Pv4

Don’t Cheat On Me With A Man – Blessing Okoro Appeals To Her Future Partner (Video)

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has appealed to her future husband or boyfriend not to cheat on her with a man as she will never forgive him if he does, IGBERETV reports.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said she has heard so many things while conducting ‘therapy’ for people.

The mum-of-two stressed that it shatters a woman when she finds out her man is cheating on her with a fellow man. Blessing pointed out that she would rather have a discussion with her spouse or boyfriend where he would open up to her if he was sexually abused by a man than have him secretly see a man while dating her.

She captioned the video on her Instagram page;

“Dear future husband and potential boyfriend this is an open letter to you …

Please if you ever come across me to date or marry me, don’t cheat on me

Don’t cheat on me .

Don’t cheat on me .

WITH A MAN ………..

I will never forgive you .

I will hate you till eternity.

If you are attracted to men, please tell me before you love or date me ..”



