Don’t Cheat On Me With A Man – Blessing Okoro Appeals To Her Future Partner (Video)
Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has appealed to her future husband or boyfriend not to cheat on her with a man as she will never forgive him if he does, IGBERETV reports.
In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said she has heard so many things while conducting ‘therapy’ for people.
The mum-of-two stressed that it shatters a woman when she finds out her man is cheating on her with a fellow man. Blessing pointed out that she would rather have a discussion with her spouse or boyfriend where he would open up to her if he was sexually abused by a man than have him secretly see a man while dating her.
She captioned the video on her Instagram page;
“Dear future husband and potential boyfriend this is an open letter to you …
Please if you ever come across me to date or marry me, don’t cheat on me
Don’t cheat on me .
Don’t cheat on me .
WITH A MAN ………..
I will never forgive you .
I will hate you till eternity.
If you are attracted to men, please tell me before you love or date me ..”
https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cg4QBO0jFXC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link