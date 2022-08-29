Dotun Wins BBNaija 2022 Week 6 Head Of House Challenge

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

This week’s head of house challenges themed “Go hard or go home” is yet again another battle for immunity. This week’s head of house challenge is now the survival of the fittest, NaijaCover Reports.

The Season continues to be one of the most intriguing so far and viewers are curious as ever to see what Biggie has up his sleeves going forward with the housemates asked to pack their bags before the head of house game began.

Big Brother Naija week 6 head of house challenge will determine which housemate will gain immunity for the week and who will be placed up for possible eviction come Sunday.

The remaining Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates will once again battle it out for this week’s head of house title. The winner will be guaranteed another week in the big brother’s house as the quest for the N100 million grand prize continues.

With Seven Evictions and one disqualification so far, the remaining BBNaija Season 7 housemates are Eloswag, Adekunle, Allysyn, Bella, Chichi, Chomzy, Diana, Dotun, Doyin, Giddyfia, Hermes, Sheggz, Deji, Rachel, Amaka, Bryann, Daniella, Groovy, Phyna and Chizzy.

As Incumbent head of house, Big Brother Naija Week 5 Head of House Chomzy was not eligible to participate in this week’s head of house challenge. All other housemates were eligible.

