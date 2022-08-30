Eagle FM Abuja On Fire (Pictures, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tLs9oRT7zvw

A fire accident has occurred at the Eagle FM studios located at Lokogoma, Phase 3 area of Abuja Municipal Area Council

Public Notice

The management and staff of Eagles FM 102.3 Abuja wishes to inform it’s audience and the general public that the radio station is currently off Air, due to a fire outbreak which affected it’s studios. The outbreak which began around 1pm on Monday 29 August 2022, was caused by an electrical surge in the production studio. The management is however happy to announce that the timely response of the Federal Fire Service prevented what would have been a bad situation….



https://www.eaglesfm.com/public-notice/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related