Education Minister Ignores Buhari On Appointment Of Rector For Fed Poly, Offa

Strong indications have emerged that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu may have ignored a Presidential directive on the pending issue of the appointment of a substantive rector for the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

The delay in announcing a rector for the institution several months after a letter from the Presidency appointing a rector has caused a controversy over the appointment of a substantive rector for the institution.

The Network gathered that the issue of the appointment of a rector for the institution became controversial after the result of a selection examination and interview conducted by a Selection Board was released in February.

Investigations reveal that the best three candidates who sat for the examination were recommended by selection board to the Governing Council for the process of the appointment of a new rector for the institution.

The three recommended candidates according to the order of performance are: Dr Raji Sarafadeen who came first with 80.8 percent; Dr Kadiri Kumoru (79.9)and Dr Akinde Mukail who came third with 75.4 marks.

Findings by the Network revealed that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, recommended the appointment of Kadiri Kamoru for the position Rector of the institution.

Kamoru came second in the selection examination.

However, the Minister’s position was overruled by the President in a letter of March 30, 2022 from the office of Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

The President, in the letter, recommended Dr Sarafa Adebayo Raji who came first in the examination as the Rector of the institution.

