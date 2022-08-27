Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at various locations in Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja for alleged involvement in cyber-fraud

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation at various locations in Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja for alleged involvement in cyber-fraud

Among items recovered from them at the point of arrest are mobile phones, laptop computers and three luxury cars- a Mercedes Benz CLA 250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and Toyota Venza.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/efcc-arrests-10-internet-fraud-suspects-in-abuja/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related