EFCC Declares Ismaila Mustapha Aka Mompha Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, a wanted person.

EFCC in a statement on Wednesday, August 3, called on members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to contact the anti-graft agency.

“Wanted by the EFCC: Ismaila Mustapha. Anyone with useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station,” the brief statement read

