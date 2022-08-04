EFCC Declares Ismaila Mustapha Aka Mompha Wanted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2DmEXa_EtM
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, a wanted person.
EFCC in a statement on Wednesday, August 3, called on members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to contact the anti-graft agency.
“Wanted by the EFCC: Ismaila Mustapha. Anyone with useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station,” the brief statement read