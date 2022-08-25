Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike due to the hardship the industrial action is bringing upon lecturers, among other factors.



EKITI STATE UNIVERSITY

P.M.B. 5363, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria

RESUMPTION OF ACADEMIC AND ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITIES IN THE UNIVERSITY: UNIVERSITY STAKEHOLDERS’ RESOLUTION

1 Stakeholders in Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, which included the Vice Chancellor and other Principal Officers, Provosts, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, Professors and Officers on grade level 14 and above met on Sunday, 21st August, 2022 to review the situation in the University

2. Stakeholders noted the socio-economic effects of tha current strike action embarked upon by the staff unions in the University on other stakeholders (parents, students, alumni and staff) and the plea by the parents. It further noted that the industrial action is having negative effects not only on the students but also on the University. These include:

a) undue prolongation of the academic calendar and the stay of the students on campus:

b) low patronage by candidates seeking admission to the University.

c) inability of Staff to meet up with their financial obligations.

d) inability to pay Staff salaries, among others.

3 Participants at the meeting deliberated extensively on the matter and resolved that, in the interest of the teeming population of our students, their parents and the survival of the University, it has become imperative for all members of staff currently on strike In the University to resume normal official activities.

4 Consequently, the stakeholders unanimously decided that the University Management should reopen the university without further delay for continuation of academic activities.

5 Accordingly, all newly-admitted students for 2021/2022 academic session should also resume on Monday, August 29, 2022 for screening, registration and orientation programme.

IFE OLUWOLE

Registrar

