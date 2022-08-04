Ekweremadu To Remain In Prison Untill October 31

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu will remain in prison till October 31st as the case has been adjourned again.

Ekweremadu appeared in court on Thursday was will remain in Custody as the judge adjourned the case till the end of October for a hearing.

It can be recalled that the Nigerian senator first appeared before the Uxbridge magistrates’ court in London, where the lawmaker denied all the charges against him.

Both Ekweremadu and his wife were denied bail and remanded in custody while the case was adjourned to July 7 and now August 4, 2022.

However, on July 2nd, his wife, Beatrice was granted bail under strict conditions.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that Ekweremadu put in a request for a new counsel on Wednesday. However, the Nigerian senate ably represented by Adamu Bulkachuwa (in brown kaftan), senate committee chairman on foreign affairs, was in court to show support for Ekweremadu.

Only 20 people were allowed into the court premises to witness proceedings and any and all recording devices were barred.

