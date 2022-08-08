El-Rufai Will Join PDP Before 2023 Elections – Bwala

My attention was drawn to @elrufai laughing at a comment made about me on my past video. Hmm @elrufai is one of the finest we have from the north, I will never join issues with him, especially because I am optimistic he will be with us before the 2023 elections



https://twitter.com/BwalaDaniel/status/1556413110634033152?t=eDRXHGcxNGmsadsblc3gTg&s=19

